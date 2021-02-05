Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. until all sold out today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer, 409-370-9828 or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Pancakes & Stories event at 10 a.m. Saturday. Must pre-register; space is limited. To gain access, visit rosenberg-li brary.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-li brary.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “The Healing Power of Meditation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 787 will have a Super Bowl raffle drawing during halftime Sunday live via its Facebook page at facebook.com/KofC787. Tickets are $50 each. Cash prizes will be awarded. For tickets and information, call 409-762-2112.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galves tontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. There will be a roundtable discussion on roses and rose hips. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
TUESDAY
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The election of officers for 2021-23 term will take place. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Tuesday through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
THURSDAY
The city of League City and the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the League City Recreation Room at 450 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To register, visit league city.com/giveblood.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Joan Hunter will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
UPCOMING
The Pirates & Mermaids Mardi Gras parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 in Crystal Beach. The parade will begin at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87 and end at Gregory Park 2292 state Highway 87. For information, call the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at 409-684-5940.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit ololchurch.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas and the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present its “A Krewe Affair” virtual party featuring an evening of music and fun with DJ Def Jam Blaster from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13. To participate, visit https://galveston.rallyup.com/iif. Raffle tickets also are available for $10 each. For information, call 281-455-7866.
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
