Passing parade
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tyler R. Jolly, Deadra Sam, Shenell D. Steen, Johnnie Anderson, Emily Bush, Tyrone Elliott, Donzetta Williams-Hubisz, Freddie Ferguson and Stephanie Harris Alvarez.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Clifton and Donna Ashworth, celebrating 40 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Traci Edwards, Marshall Smith Jr., Lashonia Williams, Raquel Printiss, Terri Randle, Lacoria Stafford, Maurice O’Brien, Ramona McCray, Barbara Williams, Carolyn Baziel, Samantha Brooks, Princella Thomas, Demetrus Arps-Biggers, Rufus Lee Edmond, James Clark, Zinia Edmond, Wilbert Pleasant, Chris Bankston, Laura Lozano Edwards, Tim Lawler Sr., Rodney Low, Deadra Sam, Joan Seelbach and Leslie Woods.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jacques and Rolander Tanner, celebrating 18 years; and Leroy and Gail Nicholas Lyons, celebrating 17 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Rodney Grimes, Helen Joseph, Steven Marsh, Hunter Schilhab, Jeanie Ibert, Jack Cox, Mike Burkett, Kenny Mize, Jolene Fetterman, Cynthia Cappadona, Jackie Steele, Shannon Curtis, Voncil Adkins, Jim Patterson, Christian Salgado, Kevin Otems, Minnie Jefferson, Robert King, Frederick Antoine, Ross Bennett, Joseph Provost, Lucille Allen, Janet Wright Fields and Amy Holland Russo.
