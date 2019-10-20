The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Moody Gardens will have its Galveston Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at various attractions at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Residents and employees on Galveston Island will receive free admission. Must show proof of residency/employment. For information, visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will have its annual Beacon of Hope Appreciation Reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Yacht Club Basin, 601 N. Holiday Drive, in Galveston. Judge Jim and Lisa Schweitzer will be honored. For tickets and information, contact Thomas Singleton, tsin gleton@catholiccharities.org or 713-874-6687.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will present “Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s That? Nature’s Drummers.” For information, visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will take a field trip to Brazos Bend State Park Saturday. The group will meet up at 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens. The van will leave at 8 a.m. To sign up, visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Butterflies and Native Plants” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Food Bank will its haunted warehouse Halloween event from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org or call Julie Morreale, 409-945-4232.
The city of Texas City will have its Touch-a-Truck family event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Children will be able to climb on, explore, and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org or call 409-948-3111.
The ninth annual Saengerfest Mini Monster Bash will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in various areas in downtown Galveston. The free festival will include trick or treating, games, crafts, face painting, treats and a costume contest. For information, contact Cindy Grumbles, cgrum bles@mitchellfamilycorp.com or 409-761-4111.
The Galveston Art League will have its annual gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
