The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County celebrated its volunteers at its annual volunteer appreciation dinner and awards at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park in Galveston. Awards were given to Annette Miller as Advocate of the Year, Vickie Gentile as Rookie Advocate of the Year, Jenna Kernahan as Innovative Advocate of the Year and Karen Spillar as Education Advocate of the year.