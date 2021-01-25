TUESDAY
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors should register to make an appointment at giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. To get virtual meeting information, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation will have its second restaurant night fundraiser Wednesday. To find a list of participating restaurants and to download the flyer, which must be presented, visit fef.myfisd.com, or contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
Seeding Galveston's Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary's Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 10 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 213-929-4232 (access code is 181-070-966).
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the "Finding Your Way to Texas" exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Artists are invited to enter the Galveston Art League's Winter Juried Show, which will be Friday through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present Jaston Williams' "I Saw The Lights" virtual show at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25 and VIP tickets are $35, which include a special post-performance and behind-the-scenes highlights. For tickets, visit www.thegrand.com.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Diane Elder will present "The FamilySearch Catalog: A Researcher's Best Friend." For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bryan Museum will present the "Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective" exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) beginning Sunday through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Dickinson Historical Society will celebrate its historic landmark sign installation at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Village Green Gazebo at 2820 45th St. in Dickinson. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well. COVID precautions will be in place. For information, call 281-534-4367.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Appointments will begin Friday. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Feb. 1 through April 12 and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St., Suite B, in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
ONGOING
The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents is accepting letters of interest and résumés for Position 8 through 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Email letters to the Office of the President, gcboardelections@gc.edu, or drop-off at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. "Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism" is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Houston Children's Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Feb. 28. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchildren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
The Hitchcock Independent School District's Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
UPCOMING
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Feb. 3 virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
****************************************************************
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St., in Galveston. Don Pollack and Sandra Tetley will be the guest speakers. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
****************************************************************
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Feb. 5. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
****************************************************************
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
****************************************************************
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
****************************************************************
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. The election of officers for 2021-23 term will take place. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
****************************************************************
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Feb. 11 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
****************************************************************
The "That's Amore! A Celebration of God's Love" event honoring Sister Carmel O'Malley will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit ololchurch.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
****************************************************************
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 14 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
****************************************************************
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
****************************************************************
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
****************************************************************
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
****************************************************************
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Feb. 20 at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
****************************************************************
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
****************************************************************
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you'd like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
MARCH
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
****************************************************************
The 18th annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic will be March 8 at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon tee time; dinner/auction begins at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://divotsfordevereux.org.
****************************************************************
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale March 12 and March 13 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site.
APRIL
The Women's Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show April 2 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
****************************************************************
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural "Steps for Pets" fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galvestonhumane.org. April 3 is the deadline to register.
****************************************************************
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. April 25 under the Big White Tent at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
