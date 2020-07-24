Virtual Zoom conversation about homeschooling at 10 a.m. today. The program, which will feature parents who homeschool their children, is geared toward adults. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City, will have the following children and teen summer program events (all summer crafts/projects are available for pickup for Texas City residents only; and while supplies last):
• Balloon towers for ages 9-12; do-it-yourself agamograph for ages 5-12; and studio Ghibli crafts for ages 12-18 — today; and
• Paper cutting craft for ages 9-12; Escape Quest! escape room for ages 5-12; and calming origami for ages 12-18 — today and July 31.
The library’s summer reading program for ages 5 and older ends July 31. For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its family fun posts event Fridays through July 31 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Helen Hall Library is offering its “Imagine Your Story” virtual summer reading program for ages 0-11 online only. The program will conclude Monday. Registration and reading logs are available at www.leaguecity.com/3146/Helen-Hall-Library. The library also will have the following events:
Teen programs, ages 12-18
• Teen Summer Reading Program; sign up at helenhall.libguides.com/SummerReading2020;
For all events below, sign up at https://helenhall.libguides.com/TeenServices/Programs.
• Teen Writers Club — From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom;
• Game On — From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom;
• Magic Workshop — From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom; and
• Teen Animé Club — through July 31.
Adult programs
• Throughout the summer: Road Trip. Take a seven-week road trip across America where each week the library will highlight on books, DVIDs, and eBooks in its adult collections about states across America.
• Journaling with Susan: Tell your story and create a journal.
• English conversation practice for students practicing English at all different levels at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Wednesday.
• Adult computer class — Wednesday (drawing).
For information, call Darla Rance, 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe is offering its summer reading program for all ages through July 31. There will be virtual programs, take home craft kits, and grab-and-go activities. For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer the following summer reading programs at 1 p.m. via hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or on its Facebook page on the following dates:
• Tuesday — Summer special: Birdhouse craft;
• Wednesday — Bird kite craft;
• Thursday — Experiments using eggs, raisins and shaving cream.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
