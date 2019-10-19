The Space City Cruisers Car Club will have its annual fall car and truck show from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $30 per entry. Admission is free for spectators. For information, email scc@spacecitycruisers.com or call 281-941-5507.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St., in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 9550 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The University of Interscholastic League’s Region 17 Marching Contest will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in League City. Schools from Galveston County will perform at the following times: Ball High School (10 a.m.), Santa Fe High School (10:15 a.m.), Texas City High School (10:45 a.m.), Friendswood High School (11:15 a.m.), Clear Falls High School (noon), Clear Creek High School (1:15 p.m.) and Dickinson High School (1:45 p.m.). Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit https://uilmusicregion17.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its free Galveston Island Market arts and crafts event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email Patricia Jakobi, patjakobi@comcast.net.
There will be a community picnic and outreach program from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. There will be vendors, food, children activities, and more. For information, call James Dewalt, 832-998-1618.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Evaluating Soil Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
