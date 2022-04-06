TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. today at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Rt. Rev. Andy Doyle will be the speaker. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Galveston Ornithological Society’s Jim Stevenson will present photographs of Galveston’s land birds at 7 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Visitor’s Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information, email galvestoncoun tyaudubongroup@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Thursday is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssupport@rossinsuranceplans.com.
UPCOMING
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents east of 51st Street to the east end. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Chase Untermeyer will present “Are These the Worst of Times?” To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajun throwdown.com.
The city of League City will present its Film, Food Trucks, and Feathers event at 5 p.m. Friday at the Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside, 100 Alderwood in League City. Take your own chair. The movie “Rio” will be shown. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Cardboard Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used cardboard items. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Grafting Pecans” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 15 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Booth space is available. To sign up or get more information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The city of League City will have its Wildlife Stewardship presentation event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Free and open to public; for all ages. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
Kid-friendly birding activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1200 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park, 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. No registration required. For information, visit league citycvb.com/spring migration.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and April 15 through April 17 at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
The city of Friendswood will have its Easter in the Park event at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There also will be an adaptive egg hunt. For ages 0-10. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its Palm Sunday procession at 2:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at Lagana Park, 1312 Yupon St. in La Marque. The procession will en at the church at 1220 Cedar St. A mass will be afterward in Spanish. For information, call 409-938-7000.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 20 in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Epicurean Evening “A Taste of the Gulf” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 14 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two. VIP tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit galvestonepic.eventbrite.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter EGGstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For ages 2 through 12. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Houston Audubon “Bird-Friendly Spaces” program will be available at 10 a.m. April 16 at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. There also will be bird-related crafts for children. For information, visit leaguecity cvb.com/springmigration.
The Anchored Real Estate Team will sponsor an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 at 3901 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Take your own baskets and camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For ages 12 and younger. For information, call 409-995-0073.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Spanish) April 17 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 21 at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparks forgalveston@gmail.com.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. April 22 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 22 at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinson texas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.