Bay Area Turning Point will be accepting personal hygienic donations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at its Crisis Intervention Center at 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster. For information, email volunteer@bayarea turningpoint.com or call 281-286-2525.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Then and Now Resale and Bethesda Lutheran Communities is accepting gently used clothes, household goods, books, jewelry, antiques and collectibles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 3330 FM 528 in Friendswood. The group helps to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Call 281-482-2565.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 5 p.m. today at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The National Society of Artists will meet form 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the community building at Clear Lake Park, 5001 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Angie Malone will be the guest speaker, and Nicki Hirt will present an up-cycle art demonstration. Visitors are welcome ($5 fee). Visit www.nsartists.org or call 409-996-5040.
The Neighborhood Democrats of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek Barbecue, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. For the agenda, visit www.Neighborhood Democrats.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
