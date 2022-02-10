TODAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Herman Auer will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorene nieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Victor Avila, candidate for Texas Land Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. today at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Kimberly Danesi, from the Galveston Park Board, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today in Building 21, Room 135-A at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. today in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Master Gardener online spring plant sale will be from noon Friday through noon Saturday online. The store can be found at https://store.galvestonmg.org.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries that were accepted into its winter juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Feb. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galveston artleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Citizen Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteers to participate in its new academy from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Feb. 18; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 19; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information and registration, visit forms.gle/MEPqv9Y8Y4FonWnA6 or email John Hermann, john.hermann@ co.galveston.tx.us.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Menardi Gras event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65 per person or $110 per couple. To get tickets and for information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Valentine dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. DJ R will provide a variety of music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Science Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Hermes Fitness Center and Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a barbecue chicken/sausage fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on the corner of Cedar and Laurel streets in La Marque. Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 the day or. For tickets, call Roberto Cumento, 346-310-2000, Phillip Oliver, 210-882-7156, or Manuel Perez, 409-789-5281.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Viva El Amor” Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
New Directions Baptist Church will celebrate its 12th church anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson Sr. and New Beginnings Church will be the special guests. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. The post also will have its Super Bowl party starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Tuesday. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Galveston Youth Basketball League will have online registration at shorturl.at/ikIOP through Feb. 18. For boys and girls in grades 3-8. Registration is $100 per child. Volunteer coaches also are needed. For information, email Andrew Hobby, andrewhobby@gisd.org.
