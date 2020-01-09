HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lynn Ray Ellison, Tressa Warren, Kassi McWhirter, May Mitchell, Eileen Tepera, Ernestine Smith, Evric Asberry, James Jackson Jr., Khalil Shabazz, Michael Thomas, Edwina Johnson, George Ware, Corey Brooks, Royce Griffin, Rodney Billingsley, Dennis Benson Jr., Janet Wrice and Eugene Webb.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Deborah Diane Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.