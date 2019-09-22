The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The International Oleander Society will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 2506 Ball St., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Tuesday. Each person is responsible for their own tab. Happy hour will begin at 5 p.m. To RSVP, contact Lydia Miller, lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have a voter registration drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. For information, call Lorraine Hunter-Simpson, 936-662-1846.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., in Galveston. Boiled shrimp and fried catfish will be served. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Jim Stevenson will present “Migration at Smith Point Hawkwatch Tower.” For information, visit www.Galvston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Dana Leeds, from the Texas State Genealogical Society, will speak on DNA. Leeds also will lead a seminar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the same location. Registration for the seminar, which is $25 for members and $35 for all others, is required. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip to the Smith Hawkwatch Tower at 6:40 a.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to meet on the south side of Rosenberg Library in order to catch the ferry. Transportation will be provided. For information, visit www.Galvston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its fourth annual Athletics & Skills Challenge Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The first event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Softball, home run derby, kickball, free youth skills and drills, DJ, and barbecue will be available. For information, visit www.thenickgary foundation.com or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Keith Gray, with CenterPoint Energy, and J.P. Bryan, owner of The Bryan Museum, will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Rainwater Harvesting” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Independence Village will have its “Under the Big Top” gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.ivillagetexascity.org or call 409-935-4335.
The 19th annual PAWS Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to purchase tickets by Friday by visiting www.galvestonhumane.org or by calling 409-740-1919.
Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its The Art of Saving Sea Turtles benefit at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. Tickets are $100. For information, contact Joanie Steinhaus, joanie@seaturtles.org or 409-795-8426.
The city of La Marque is encouraging residents to sign up for its annual National Night Out event set for Oct. 1. Residents and neighborhoods are asked to register your event by contacting Lt. Shawn Spruill, s.spruill@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9269.
Atmosphere the Salon is accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 2 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. If you’d like to help, email roxanneclarke48@yahoo.com.
Registration is open for the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes set for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Participants who pre-register by 2 p.m. Oct. 4 also will receive free admission to the Pleasure Pier after the walk. To register, visit www.rccgc.org. For information, call 409-443-0501.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
