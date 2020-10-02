Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through today at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon today at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. State Sen. Larry Taylor will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboard walk.com or call 281-334-9880.
UPCOMING
Moody Mansion, Rosenberg Library, Galveston Children’s Museum, and the International Oleander Society will host a multi-sponsor yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Entertainment and refreshments also will be provided. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 10 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours through Oct. 10 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxed foundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
