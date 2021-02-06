HAPPY BIRTHDAY Devyn Pleasant, Maddox James Massa, Darren Phillips, Larry Alexander Haley, Harrell Jackson, Booker Price, Tracy Ware and Ashley Boyer.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marcia Denise Armstead, Desmond Singleton, Troy Rogers, Phillip Green III, Devin Young, Jalyn Crawford, Olivia Tabibzadegan, Jorge Vega, Xavier Ball, James Gulley, Elvin Prior, Cassandra Little, Undria Wilson, Vanessa Jefferson, Andrea Clack-Jones and Tonya Hambrick.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Rick and Bernie Benavides, celebrating 45 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Trent Edwards, Roosevelt Hollis Sr., Nell Lemons, Camille Irving, Sonia Gongora, Allen Robinson, Valerie Baugh, Brian Wilcox, Valerie Brown, Bernard Smith, D’Mentrie Lacy, Terrance Mosley, Cornell Jackson and Peggy Born.
