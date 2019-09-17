Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.