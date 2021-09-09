HAPPY BIRTHDAY Robert C. Fields, Dolly Mills-Flisowski, Charlie Kelly, Sharon Ellis, Dorothy Smith, Pamela Flisowski, Braylon Jones, Connie Jackson, Audon Martinez, Domineque Jenkins, Cheryl Dotson Lynch and Quincy Myles.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Iyana Harris.
