Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbc global.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, the course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Mainsail Room on the second floor of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the human resources office on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, call 281-334-8902.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Blake’s Bistro at the San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Republican Party Chairman Allen West will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094. To RSVP, call Marilyn Harris, 713-256-4767.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Herbs for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Nancy Langston-Noh will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galves ton.agrilife.org/horticul ture/mgseminars.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Friday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
SATURDAY
The Jamaica Beach Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 81st annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. All youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2001 are eligible to compete (no college students). “Healing the World with Optimism” is the topic. Cash prizes will be awarded. For information and contest rules, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454, Ext. 10.
Brooke Cromie will have her senior project fundraiser of an enchilada dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School at 2209 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners are $10 per plate. All proceeds will benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital. To preorder, email d.cromie.library@hotmail.com or call 409-974-9902.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
Kathleen Maca will have a book signing of her new book “The Queen of the Gulf” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the porch at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
MONDAY
The 18th annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic will be Monday at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon tee time; dinner/auction begins at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://divots fordevereux.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale from noon March 12 to noon March 13 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. March 13 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociety houston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off March 20 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. There will be a cooks meeting March 18. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience will be at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show April 2 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
ONGOING
Local students are encouraged to enter the Art of Equality Art and Literacy Contest, sponsored by the Junteenth Legacy Project. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be accepted through March 31. For information on how to enter, visit www.artofequality.com.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit gal vestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.