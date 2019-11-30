Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Mad Hatter Tea Party at 3 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
UPCOMING
The College of the Mainland Concert Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Building on its campus, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. Sparky Koerner will direct the band. For information, call 409-933-8348.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 21 at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present a citrus seminar and tasting from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its A Very Victorian Christmas event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, call Kitty Watts, 409-692-9924.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off and open challenge pinto bean contest Dec. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $10 with the donation of an unwrapped toy (if no toy, then registration is $25). For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Day Habilitation Enrichment Fund at the center. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3 — Growing from Seed” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House leaving at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 from Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St., in La Marque. Staging begins at 9:30 a.m. Take a small toy, nonperishable food, or a pair of socks for children’s wish list. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Bay Area Chorus will present a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., in Houston; and at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “A Cool Yule” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make Zentangle Christmas ornaments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Victoria McMillen will lead the presentation. Registration is $25 per person and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Dec. 9. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
Auditions for Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For a complete description of characters needed, visit www. harbourtheater.com.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its 21st annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-5124.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The post also will show the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. and have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will have its Mamma Mia “The Party” fundraising gala event Feb. 8 at Lakewood Yacht Club. Tickets are $125 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway to Hope style show and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 in the grand ballroom of the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
