Monday
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, 16628 San Luis Pass Road.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, 200 W. Walker St.
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, 910 S. Friendswood Drive.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, 12002 state Highway 6.
