The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army will have a rummage sale from noon to 4 p.m. today (special preview); and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army Family Store at 601 51st St. in Galveston. Clothes, furniture, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-1691. Volunteers also are needed. To sign up, visit http://bttr.im/gkx2r.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
There will be a parade honoring Super Bowl LV champion and Ball High School graduate, Mike Evans at 6 p.m. today beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard and ending at 28th Street and the seawall. The public is invited to celebrate. For information, call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. today. Katherine Schober will present “Help! I Don’t Speak the Language.” For information, topics and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present the “Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death” Saturday at www.jw.org. For exact times and information, visit www.jw.org.
The city of La Marque will have its bulk trash drop-off and tire recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Free for residents of La Marque. For information, call Waste Management at 800-800-5804, or visit the city’s Facebook page.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) Sunday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday in Asbury Hall of the church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The city of League City will have its annual League City Egg Scramble at 1 p.m. (ages 0-6) and 3 p.m. (ages 7-12) Sunday at the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, call 281-554-1180.
UPCOMING
Local students are encouraged to enter the Art of Equality Art and Literacy Contest, sponsored by the Junteenth Legacy Project. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday. For information on how to enter, visit www.artofequality.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday through April 3 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. April 2 at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) April 4 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.alders gatemethodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. April 4 on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 9:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist); 10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 11 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist with special music) April 4 at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. RSVP must be made for Easter egg hunt and 11 a.m. service. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays April 10 through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted April 10; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and E-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galves tonhumane.org. April 3 is the deadline to register.
Local authors Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. April 10 at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by April 15.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The renowned Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. April 18 and May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
