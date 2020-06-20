HAPPY BIRTHDAY Thomas Jay Massa, Trina Shelton Batiste, Karen Cahill-Webley, Kathy Williams-Olsen, Jennifer Marie Gamble, Jo Smith, Jackie Demerara, William S. Cherry, Reggie Tryals, Nathaniel Lewis Colmore Jr., Mayo Mobley, Chad Butler Hughes, Olive E. Martini and Catalina Maccanesi.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Erma Boyd-Nelson, Kay Hoh, Freelander Little, Wilbert Young III, Kendra Gamble, Debby Galvan Sowers, Pete Grassi, the Rev. Louis Simpson, Charles Ray, Wanda Hayes, Patrice Bell, Ericka Hill, Sonny James Jr., Alicia Martinez-King, Synethia Dorsey and Tanis Collins.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joey and Jan Collier, celebrating six years of marriage.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Richard Edwards, Jimmy Nelson, D’Marché Lacy, Dominique Brown, Nekeya Allen, Vernon Webb, Ernest Smith Sr., Phylicia French, Mary Eisenhour Bass, Helen Guzman, Ronnie K. Davis Sr., Clifton Lee Jones, Kathleen Scarlett and Fran Byrd.

Send birthday and anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

