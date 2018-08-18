Friendswood Animal Control will be participating in Clear the Shelter Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. All pet adoptions will be free. For information, call 281-996-3390.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free classes on bonsai’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Urban Small Backyard Gardening, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Propagating Tomato Plants Using Cuttings, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. The Galveston Wharves Board will give a report on the Port of Galveston. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer its family education workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Aug. 25 in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Registration for the two-part workshop, which is free, can be found at https://namigulfcoast.org/upcoming-events/partnerships or by calling 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Art League will offer a color pencil workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $65. To register and find supplies list, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will participate in the Clear the Shelters event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 6814 Broadway in Galveston. The shelter will offer waived pet adoption fees. For information, visit cleartheshelters.com or call 409-740-1919.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will have its Clear the Shelters event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Lost and Found Ministries will have its backpack and school supply drive giveaway (while supplies last) at noon today in the parking lot of the Texas City Police Dept. at 1004 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Free food and games also will be available. For information, call 832-741-9892 or 409-939-6588.
There will be a Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. today at Showstoppers at 2504 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Several back to school items will be given away. For information, call Janet Wrice at 409-229-7843.
Author Ross A. Garcia will be signing copies of his book “View Through a Faceplate Window: Adventures of a Navy Master Diver” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents. Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
