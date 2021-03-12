Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy is registering for the 2021-22 school year through today at 319 Newman Road in La Marque. For prekindergarten through eighth grade. For information, call 409-934-9100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale from noon today to noon Saturday virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its The Spirit of Texas dinner and program at 7 p.m. March 20 in the grand ballroom of the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $75 per person. Dr. Ben Raimer will be honored. Must RSVP by today. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
Bread of Life will sponsor a food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 908 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit bread oflifeinc.org.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. To enter meeting, enter meeting ID: 917-5988-4210 with passcode: 043809. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston County Household Hazardous Waste Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is met) Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, No. 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-766-4509.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its “Find a Story Walk Near You” spring break event Saturday through March 20 at 2310 Sealy St. (“Dandy,” by Ame Dyckman); McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. (“I Am Every Good Thing,” by Derrick Barnes); Crockett Park, 2601 53rd St. (“What About Worms!?,” by Ryan T. Higgins) in Galveston. Visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will offer its “Take & Make” Watercolor Resist Art Project while supplies last Saturday through March 20 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Schedule a grab bag or curbside pickup online at https://rosenberg- library.org/curbside or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Boys & Girls Club of Texas City will have its spring break camp for ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For registration and information, call 409-457-9880.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have spring break classes available for children Monday through March 19 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Space is limited. To register, visit parks.friend swood.com. For information, call 281-996-3220.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
TUESDAY
The Salvation Army and the Galveston County Food Bank are in need of volunteers to help distribute food from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at The Salvation Army at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. To sign up, contact Heather Pierson, heather.pier son@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-877-5207.
Tanger Outlets Houston will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Suite 720 between Guess and Haggar at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Safety protocols will be in place. To sign up, visit www.giveblood.org and enter sponsor code: TANG. For information, visit tanger outlets.com/Houston/events.
THURSDAY
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3; and at 2:20 p.m. Sunday and March 21 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off March 20 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. There will be a cooks meeting Thursday. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Year-round care of landscape trees and shrubs” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 19 virtually. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Gyros also will be available at 11 a.m. Donations are needed. For information, call 409-256-5191.
Anchor Point will host its in-person TopGolf Tourney — HopeGolfs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 25 at TopGolf at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person or $600 for a team of six. To register, visit www.anchorpoint.us/hope-golfs or call Kelly King, 832-632-1221.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. March 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.the bryanmuseum.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) March 28; Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 1; Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister, 6 p.m. April 2; Holy Saturday, The Great Vigil of Easter, 7 p.m. April 3; and Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist), 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 10:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) April 4 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show April 2 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per 3 pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
