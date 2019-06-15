The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual hurricane preparedness meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Jackie Cole will speak before the meeting. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The free Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. Local hand-crafted goods will be featured. For information, visit www.galvestonislandmarket.com.
The Dickinson Bay Area Unit No. 6280 branch of the NAACP will have its Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 2902 Ave. C in Dickinson. Virgil Woods will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the door. For information, call Kimberley Yancy, 713-320-2899.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will conclude its 26th annual Juneteenth Softball Tournament Saturday at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. Food concessions will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin “KBee” Boyd, 713-299-5041.
The Green Book Lecture & Shoebox Luncheon, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O in Galveston. RSVP is required, as seating is limited. To RSVP or get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
There will be a medical benefit fundraiser for Tanner Francis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 1518 23rd St., in Galveston. Dinners will be $10 each. There also will be a raffle and silent auction. For information, call Julie Busby, 409-457-7100.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author A. Hardy Roper will be signing copies of his book “Bad Moon Rising: A Parker McLeod Thriller” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth Committee will have its annual Juneteenth parade at 3 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at Stingaree Stadium and end at Rainbow Park at 800 Bay St. in Texas City. Afterward, the Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration will take place where live zydeco with J. Paul & The Zydeco Nubreedz will perform at 7 p.m. For information, call 409-643-5990.
REPCO Wildlife Encounters: Animals in Space will be presented at 4 p.m. Saturday in the children’s department at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.repcowildlife.com or www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.