HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kathleen Tiernan, Mark Ward, Michael Lewis, Anthony Jackson, Crystal Doneley, Karla Peña, Roxy Bentsen Faulkner, Damien McZeal Sr., Aundrea Temple, Greg Washington, Michael Hinton, Renell Simmons, Jaime Sievring, Marilyn Butterowe, Sarah Lawrence Steward and Kellie Jacobs.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Ella Mae Tucker, Silas Franklin, Charles Walter Anderson, Fannie Williams, Linda Anzaldua and Julian Martinez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.