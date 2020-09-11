Dr. R. Bowen Loftin, a 1971 graduate of Texas A&M University, former vice president and CEO of Texas A&M University at Galveston, was one of 12 Aggies selected as Texas A&M’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of the university. Loftin served as the 24th president of Texas A&M University from 2010-14. He has served on numerous boards and committees including Chief Executive Officers of the Southeastern Conference, the FBI’s National Security Higher Education Advisory Board and currently, the MRIGlobal Research Institute Board of Trustees.