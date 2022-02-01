TODAY
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through today. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or email dhs@ dickinsontexas.gov.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today via Discord. To sign up, email Sheronda Carter, scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston Youth Basketball League will have in-person registration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the gym at Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For boys and girls in grades 3-8. Registration is $100 per child. Volunteer coaches also are needed. Online registration also is available at shorturl.at/ikIOP through Feb. 18. For information, email Andrew Hobby, andrewhobby@gisd.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 23 virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flower garden.noaa.gov/educa tion/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Extension Office will present its four-session series “Healthy Carbohydrates” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 24 at Carbide Park, 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, contact Sharon Mitchiner, sharon.mitch iner@ag.tamu.edu or 281-309-5048, or Reese Daily, charissa.daily@co.galves ton.tx.us or 281-309-5059.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Galveston County Treasurer Candidates Forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. To sign up, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Jon Spier, candidate for Land Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Irish Potatoes” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Growing Avocados” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardi gras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
