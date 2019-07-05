Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County swore in its newest volunteers on June 11. Pictured from left are Virgil Chambers, Monica Rojas, Vicki Walston, Janessa Diaz, Pam Castello, The Honorable Anne B. Darring, Yvonne Ramirez, Madolyn Murchoch, Ricci Rodriguez , new CASA supervisor, and Eugene McMahon.