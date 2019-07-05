Turtle Island Restoration Network and Galveston Island Brewing will have its Star Spangled Beach Cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday on East Beach and 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. To sign up to be a volunteer or get more information, visit seaturtles.org/star-spangled-beach-cleanup or call 409-795-8426.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Galveston Summer Beach Band will celebrate Independence Day with a free patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sealy Gazebo across from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. There will be a special program for children. Each child also will receive a U.S. flag. Take your own chairs and blankets. Benches also will be provided. For information, call Frank Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Best Practices of Watering” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its 43rd annual Independence Day Dinner and Dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. Admission is $5 for adults. Children get in free. For information, call 409-203-6089.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.