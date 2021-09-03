TODAY
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Tanger Outlets Houston will host is Labor Day Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. today at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free family friendly event will include caricature artists, a DJ and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Clark the Shark” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. today live on its Facebook page; in-person is option at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
Galveston County residents are encouraged to donate items for a Hurricane Ida Relief Supply Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 11 at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Baby food/formula, canned pasta meals, vegetables and fruit, and dry goods such as macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and granola bars are needed. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Friendswood Poets will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Kimberly Hall will be the featured poet. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its annual Labor Day meal from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order, call lodge after 4 p.m. daily at 409-762-4041.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Tuesday through May 22 at 6610 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon Sept. 10 to noon Sept. 11 virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org beginning Friday.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034. Sept. 10 is deadline to register.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and ”Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer; and Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston, 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit Galveston ArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Sept. 15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will have a special called meeting at noon Sept. 16 at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes andcorn hole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 102nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Johnnie Simpson Jr., of Faith United Methodist church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecity gardenclub@gmail.com.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit clean galveston.org/events.html.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit bayareaturningpoint.org or call 281-338-7600.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Oct. 5 at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Oct. 15 to noon Oct. 16 virtually. Browsing will begin Oct. 8. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Oct. 16 at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email aldersgate bazaar@comcast.net.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
