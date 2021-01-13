Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Galveston College will have registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday at gc.edu. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an adviser, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page. Early registration can be found at galvestonlassie league.org.
THURSDAY
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its connection recovery support group for individuals and its family support group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Jan. 20 at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Meet and greet begins at 11:15 a.m. Richard D. Hayes II will be the speaker. Must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a grab-n-go lunch and clothing giveaway from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Mayor Craig Brown and city manager, Brian Maxwell, will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 824-3990-0292 and password: 784960. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
Bay Area Christian School will have its K-12 preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the lobby of the Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors should register to make an appointment at giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 29. Diane Elder will present “The FamilySearch Catalog: A Researcher’s Best Friend.” For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Artists are invited to enter the Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show, which will be Jan. 29 through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Artists can enter up to three pieces from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25. For rules, prospectus and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) beginning Jan. 31 through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.the bryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The 18th annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic will be March 8 at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon tee time; dinner/auction begins at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://divotsfordevereux.org.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galvestonhumane.org. April 3 is the deadline to register.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. April 25 under the Big White Tent at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.