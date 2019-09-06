The seventh annual Seaside Senior Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the gym of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The free event is for older adults and family caregivers, and will include musical entertainment, snacks, health screenings, a box lunch, and door prizes. For information, visit www.seasideseniorexpo2019.eventbrite.com or call 409-741-2538.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Fridays and Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Congressman Randy Weber will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch, which is $15. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Creek BBQ, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. If you wish to eat, arrive at 6 p.m. For information, call 281-941-5507.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Author Lee Carl Whitaker will be signing copies of his book “Between Systolic and Diastolic Pressure: An Encounter with Nelson Mandela” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 6414 FM 1765, in Texas City. For information, contact Zadie Joyce Whitaker, joycewhitak er0723@gmail.com or 409-938-4320.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Lisa Haneberg will be signing copies of her book “Dead Pelican: A Spy Shop Mystery” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a flag burning ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8575.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a fellowship meeting featuring Diamond and Silk at 6 p.m. Saturday in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Tommy Boy” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Texas Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting enrollment for its fall drama classes at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin Monday. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
