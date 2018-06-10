The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through June 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Junior American Legion Auxiliary meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Knights of Columbus will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 each. For information, call 409-925-1402 or 409-770-7030.
UPCOMING
The city of Galveston will have its State of the City event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing of the Cheney Student Center at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q1/2 in Galveston. The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will be the hosts. For information, visit galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will present its inaugural Music in the Park event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. The fourOnine band, featuring Alan Baezner, will perform. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol will have its 21st annual BBQ Fundraiser and Silent Auction from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at The Pressbox at 2401 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-763-4769.
There will be an online art exhibition and silent auction benefiting Santa Fe High School Friday. A student and teacher reception will be from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe Fire and Rescue at 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The auction begins at 7 p.m. For information, email mcarpenter@tcisd.org.
The Hitchcock High School Dance Team will have a community yard sale and vendor event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information on how you can participate, call 281-744-9654, 409-256-7668 or 409-599-8146.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. A joint meeting with Jamaica Beach on hurricane preparedness/recovery will take place. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Soil Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
