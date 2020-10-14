G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest today through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 28 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will serve a steak dinner with all the fixings or cheeseburgers beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Carryout or dine-in available. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be enforced. To place an order, call 409-392-3105.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online fall plant sale will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and end at 8 p.m. Saturday at https://galveston-coun ty-master-gardener-assn.square.site. Annuals, perennials, fall vegetables and herbs, citrus, and more will be available. For information, email Nita Caskey, utx4nc@att.net.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday, and Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salva tionarmygalveston county.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Salvation Army will accept registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 601 51st St. in Galveston; and Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmy GalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboard walk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Friday and Saturday at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Police Chief Vernon Hale, Lt. Joel Caldwell and Ed Jackson will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 896-6494-7987 and password: 512273. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The city of League City will have its annual Harvest Festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Crafts and candy will be given out to the first 500 people. There also will be a costume and pumpkin carving contest. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The Santa Fe Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. There’s no fee to attend; BYOB. For information, call Bob Wylie, 409-795-9047, or Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be observing Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through October at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Evelyn Dalton, of the New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear red. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Word Power Church will have a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Sears parking lot area at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. All faith denominations and the public are welcome. For information, call Shirley Young, 281-559-2630.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Apartment Association will have a meet the candidates event at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Wharf Room of Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will have to pay for their own food at $45 per person in advance or $50 at the door. To register, email gcaatx@gmail.com. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will host its holiday market and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at its clubhouse and adjacent property at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Masks are required. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit heritagegardener.org.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its annual Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a haunted house, face painting, games, costume contest, food, and more. Social distancing will be observed. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5 p.m. Oct. 26. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Must take picture ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 and end at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in the meeting room of Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrass potters.com.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will have its fifth annual sporting clays tournament Nov. 20 at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston, Fort Bend and Wharton clubs. For registration and information, email Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org.
ONGOING
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
The Junior League’s Community Assistance Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies within Galveston County through Oct. 31. Short-term immediate funding, emergency in nature need will be considered first. For information, visit www.jlgalveston.org.
