HAPPY BIRTHDAY Elworth J. Wilcox III, Joan Heit, Christopher Epps, RoShae and RoShard Artmore, Yolanda Wilson, Wanda Clark Burkett, Karen Crummett Sawyer, Meredith Hatler, Rose Broussard, Rayshawn Haynes, Jerronda Harrison-Taylor, Tabitha Truesdale-Sanders, Tisha Day, Cheryl Sheppard, Tina Thibodeaux-Wilson, Shante Williams, Samantha Brown, Durell Brown, Janice Boyd-Watson and Salomeh Hoskins.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jessica Badger Collins, Joseph Badger, Marian Gonzales, Jeff Ritter, Tim Knotts, Khiira Caballero, Tracey Chamblin, Carol Richardson, Resha Blakely, Jerriesha Shelton, Jermaine Goff, Brooklin Lafont, Melinda Reeves, Johnnie Young, Kenneth Benjamin and Marc Anthony Syes.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Torin Collins, Marcella Gallow, Pat Austin, Korey Holmes, Jeanine Giusti, Conchita Pleasant, Graylin Beals, Saundra Edwards, Annie Morris, Timothy Day, James E. Williams Jr., Roshaunda Courville and Dominique Corpus.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Michael and Yolanda Gamble Easley, celebrating 32 years; and Sammie and Patsy Cash McKinney, celebrating 31 years of marriage.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The deadline for the Weekend edition editions is noon Friday.
