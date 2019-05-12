Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
Entries for the annual Keep Friendswood Beautiful Photo Contest will be accepted through Monday at www.Friendswood.com/photo. For information, “like” the Keep Friendswood Beautiful Facebook page where a full list of contest details and more can be found.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. There will be a plant/seed swap on the porch of Asbury Hall. Take a snack or dish to share. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will have an open house celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Family Store and Salvation Army Corps at 601 51st St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its community market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Capt. Jennifer Jones at jennifer.jones@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-996-9474.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 9550 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Michael Ruiz and local realtors will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its free Home Fruit Growers Tour from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at various sites across Galveston County. The “All About Louisiana Irises” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The second annual Ennis Williams Scholarship Luncheon will be at noon Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Leonce “Hank” Thierry at 409-771-4470 or visit www.gamma-pi-lambda.com.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual Outdoor Living and Garden Tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 19 at various locations in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older; ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free. For tickets and information, call 281-520-7779 or 409-935-3229.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. Camps begin June 3. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be June 10 through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
