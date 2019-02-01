The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Family Service Center of Galveston County will have its annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Fabulous Friday” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Davidson Building of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit http://www.fsc-galveston.org or call Lindsay Lell at 409-762-8636, Ext. 1310.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s Sea Turtle Saturday event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Pyramid at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Patrick Burchfield will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $12 for ages 12 and older. For information, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org/sea-turtle-saturday or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have its late registration and tryouts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Buccaneer Field at 81st Street and Terminal Drive in Galveston. Tryouts will be for ages 7-14; no tryouts, just registration for T-Ball (ages 5-6). For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call 409-771-1853.
Author Janet Kay will be signing copies of her new paranormal/historical fantasy novel “The Sisters” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Witchery at 2116 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.novelsbyjanetkay.com or call 218-341-2125.
Da Krewe du Roux will have its second annal Mardi Gras ball, “Da Beach Ball,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit dabeachball.ezevent.com or call Lauren Anding at 832-499-5277.
Let’s Dance will have its “Heart of Dance” ballroom event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. The Valentine dance will feature a showcase presented by Denis Kojinov and Jeanette Chevalier. Admission is $8. For information, call 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a 70s and 80s Disco Night dance from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl Chili Cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Super Bowl party at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be food and $2 beer. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.