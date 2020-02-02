The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Super Bowl party starting at 2 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Free food will be served. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Super Bowl party at 4 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management will have its annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy beginning Monday at 1353 FM 646 W. in Dickinson. For information and requirements, visit galvestontxcert.samariteam.com, or email John Herrmann, john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free class “How to Hybridize a New Plant Variety” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at its offices at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free “Discovery Garden Series” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at its offices at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Instructor Troy Knight will teach techniques in acrylic paint pouring from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $30 and includes all materials. Take a hair dryer and wear protective clothing. To sign up and get information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Growing Citrus in Your Backyard” class from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the VA Outpatient Clinic, 3828 Ave. N., in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org.
The Galveston Grandmother’s Club No. 277 will have its Valentine basket raffle and bake sale fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market, 513 Market St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will have its Mamma Mia “The Party” fundraising gala event Saturday at Lakewood Yacht Club. Tickets are $125 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The Rotary Club of Texas City will have its Mainland Mardi Gras “Bubble and Bling” event from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The Mardi Gras parade will be at noon as well. For tickets and route information, visit www.mainlandmardigras.com.
The city of Texas City will have its 14th annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is $30 per couple through Friday; $40 per couple Feb. 10-14; and $10 per additional daughter. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/cityoftexascity.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
