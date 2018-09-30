The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its Art of Saving Sea Turtles event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/Turtles AboutTown. For information, call 409-795-8426.
UPCOMING
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have auditions for the “Dixie Swim Club” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Five women are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The city of Galveston will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday in various neighborhoods across the island. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, visit http://galvestontx.gov/767/Nation al-Night-Out, email natio nalnightout@galvestontx.gov or call 409-765-3606.
The City of Dickinson will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday in various neighborhoods in the city. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, contact Officer Tony Valdez at tvaldez@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its National Night Out event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. There will be a potluck dinner (take a dish to share) and door prizes. For information, call Thayer Evans at 409-739-5258.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Yoga on the Beach event at 6 p.m. Thursday on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information, visit www.rc cgc.org, or contact Amber Wilhelm at awilhelm@rc cgc.org or 409-443-0501.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. League City candidates for city council and mayor will be introduced and will speak. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legion Riders will host a fried fish dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. There also will be a dart tournament at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will sponsor a benefit dinner for Big Brothers Big Sisters at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Steak and chicken fajita dinners will be $12. Entertainment also will be provided. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Urban Small Backyard Garden from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The East End Garden Tour will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain or shine). Tickets are $15 per person and are available at Tom’s Thumb Nursery at 2014 45th St. in Galveston or at The Cottage at 1501 Postoffice St., the day of. For information, call Marsha Canright at 409-771-2022.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Herbs for the Gulf Coast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The rescheduled Back the Bayous family-friendly interactive nature walk event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Armand Bayou Nature Center at 8500 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. To RSVP, visit www.bayoucitywater keeper.org or call 281-501-8493.
The Queen of Angels will have its second annual Oktoberfest fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the corner of state Highway 3 and FM 517 in Dickinson. For information, call Cecilia Stevens, 936-499-1355.
The Galveston Art League will have its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
A “Hello Fall” Dance, sponsored by Let’s Dance, will be from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person at the door. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
