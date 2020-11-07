HAPPY BIRTHDAY Verleda Hatch, Irma Garza, Robin Gwinn, Mattie Muse, Tony McWilliams, Terry Gordon, Dwana Edison Cain, Claudia Williams, Harold Collins, Ciarra Moore, Roshad Sargent Stacie Ducrest and Penny Pope.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sonia Broussard Anderson, Anthony Scott, Wanda Ann Jones, Lorena Cora, Brayden Benard, Kennetha Julian Pleasant, Don Nurdin, Angela Fonteno, Allen Preston, Yvette Davis, Felicia Moore, Dorthea Jones, Sonya Porterie, Andre Douglas and Marsja Stearnes.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Elizabeth Davis, Roshad J. Murphy, Donna Western, Ann Dupont, Debra Curry, Kenneth Turner Sr., Floretta Scurry, Carol Freeman-Warren, Tonya Boxley, Renee Galloway, Joe G. Isais, Arthur Cruz Jr., Palmira Morales, Aubery Scott, Carol Gonsoulin, Jessyca Daniel, Noah Jones, Stacy Simpton, Susan Janke, Kathy Adkison and Casey Syers.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Bill and Lenora O’Grady.
