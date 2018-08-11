Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will have its Sports Performance Expo from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today in the community room at Columbia Challenger Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell will be the featured guest speaker. Doors open at 8 a.m. for athlete check-in. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit houston methodist.org/events.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon today and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $65 for new players, and $50 for returning players and T-ball (birth certificates must be provided). For information, call Gary Gutierrez at 409-225-1006.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. Call 409-739-5665.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The League City Lions’ LEO (Leadership, Experience, Opportunity) Club will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the League City Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Children ages 14-18 are invited to join. For information, email info@leaguecitylions.com or call 281-332-8739.
Author Bill O’Neal will be signing copies of his book “Frontier Forts of Texas” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have karaoke night at 7 p.m. today and Aug. 25 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
