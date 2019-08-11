The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 E. NASA Parkway, in Webster. To set up an audition, email info@bayareachorus.org or call 281-326-1286.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a free pool day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
GardenKids of Kemah will have an informational meeting on its Save the Bees Honey Bee Pollinator Project from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 2400 North Meyer Ave. in Seabrook. For information, call 281-334-7529.
The Galveston Summer Beach Band will conclude its free concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sealy Gazebo across from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. Seniors ages 85 and older will be honored. Take your own chairs and blankets. Benches also will be provided. For information, call Frank Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The Hope Lutheran Church Bell Choir will perform. There also will be a potluck luncheon, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Old Smokey Cook-off and Car Show will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m. daily.
The Texas City Radio Control Club will have its annual Braden Clough Big Bird and Swap Meet event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Holland Park, 7500 Humble Camp Road, in Dickinson. Free for spectators. $20 pilot fee (must have a valid AMA; includes lunch ticket). For information, visit tcrcc.com, or call Larry Ammons, 832-385-3374, or Vince Hoechten, 713-705-6755.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale and Galveston Fire Capt. Mike Wisko, will be the speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its centennial planning workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Amburn Oaks clubhouse in Texas City. For information and exact address, call 409-771-3194 or 409-692-1081.
