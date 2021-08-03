TODAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ages 6-8); and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ages 9-12) today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants per age group. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Aug. 17 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will conclude its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. today at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Health & Wellness, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No insurance required. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 409-938-2234 and select option 2.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents will have a budget workshop and special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For agenda, visit www.gc.edu, or email clangston@gc.edu.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 11; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Aug. 14 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Saturday at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.