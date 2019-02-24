The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Texas General Land Office’s Homeowner Assistance Program will have an application fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lighthouse Christian Ministries at 800 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. For information, visit recovery.texas.gov/hap or call 844-893-8937.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted at 1 p.m. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its free plover walk event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Master Naturalist Sally Pachulski will lead the walk. To sign up and get information, visit galvestonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
There will be an open casting call for a short independent film from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Take headshots and acting resumes to audition. For information, contact Darla Sheffield at cowgirlup2254@gmail.com or 832-814-0033, or Darvinique Hawthorne at darviniqueh@gmail.com.
The Galveston Naval Museum will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the USS Cavalla at 1 p.m. Thursday at Seawolf Park at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To RSVP or get more information, call Ross Garcia at 409-770-3196.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Robin Armstrong will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Texas General Land Office’s Homeowner Assistance Program will have an application fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit recovery.texas.gov/hap or call 844-893-8937.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Culture & Care of Palms” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-534-3413.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Brewding 401 — Final Exam” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Moody Gardens South Aquarium at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up for the free event, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
Let’s Dance will have its Mardi Gras party from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Ivy Isle Foundation will have its annual Mardi Gras Gala from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Galeston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $60. Formal attire. For tickets and information, visit www.ivyislefoundation oftexas.org or call 281-482-5468.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its “Puppetpalooza” spring break art camp for youth, which will be March 11 through March 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/puppet-camp-2019 or call 409-763-2403.
Registration for the fifth annual Beautify the Bucket competition, sponsored by Artist Boat, is being accepted through March 18. Spaces are limited. For information and registration, visit www.artistboat.org/beautify-the-bucket or call 409-770-0722.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through March 28. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsanford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascityart@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
