HAPPY BIRTHDAY Prinard Leon Black, Ronisha Richard, Loretta Gomez, Larry Cruz, Dietrich Johnson Jr., Dylan Puccetti, Denin Williams, Barry Ward, Janet Frater, Temi Woodley Newton, Benita Parson, Susan Fanuiel, Tony Collins, Emily Guyton, Donald McKinney, Maude Harris, Shante Rodriguez, Kimberly Bennett and Marc G. Macrini.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Wil Zapalac.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Bruce and Jan Boening, celebrating 47 years; and Johnny and Jocelyn Wright, celebrating 15 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Al and Pat Brouillard, celebrating 74 years of marriage.
