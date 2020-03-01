The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 29 (excluding March 22) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Open auditions for “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Seven adults ages 55 and older are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a three-ball pool tournament from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its Spring Break Art Camps for students in grades 1-8 set for March 9 through March 13 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For fees, registration and information, visit galvestonartscenter.org/classes/spring-break-art-camp or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its Spring Break Rodeo Roundup from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free class “A Homeowner’s Guide to Weed Control” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at its offices at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its eighth annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Visitor’s Center at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. The fair is free. Tickets to the luncheon are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Mail money order for ticket to Friends of Moody Gardens, 2903 Dominique, Galveston, TX 77551.
Fear and Grace will present its Gold Roses Award Ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Tickets are $20 (free for children/students). For information, call Paul Morgan, 409-347-3773, or Petra Longoria, 409-502-9195.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented nightly at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 14 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Herb for the Gulf Coast” class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its ”Kitchen Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The San Jacinto Community Garden Butterfly Weed Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Kay Sandor, 409-599-5609.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the old Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. The cost is $10 and includes chips and a drink. Proceeds will go toward scholarships. For information, call 409-939-4557.
Every Ribbon Tells A Story will have its sixth annual share and shop event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Lorna Hardeman-Jackson, 409-935-9561 or 409-789-6136.
Galveston Art League will host an art workshop on framing do’s and don’t from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Karis Schmidt, of Cornerstone Framing and Design, will lead the presentation. A $20 donation is asked. Take your own frames. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Movie Nite on The Strand will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park, 23rd and Strand streets, in Galveston. “Aladdin” (2019) will be shown. Admission is free. Take your own chairs. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off March 14 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
May 1 is the deadline to submit your artwork entry for the 23rd annual ARToberFEST set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Galveston. For application, guidelines and information, visit http://bit.ly/ARToberFEST2020, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
