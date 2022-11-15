Susan Syler

Susan Syler was recognized as the newest Paul Harris Fellow in the Rotary Club of Galveston. Presenting Syler to the club at a recent meeting was project chair, Neil Nathan. All contributions made as a Paul Harris Fellow benefit Rotary International’s Rotary Foundation.

TUESDAY

Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.

