City meetings May 28, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.wednesday3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.June 64 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.June 79 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTexas City businessman shot at Kimble County ranch; son arrestedPlayer's mother donates $1 million to improve Galveston ball fieldMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingYoga therapist charged in shooting death aboard boat in Clear Lake ShoresDocuments point to witness in Texas City businessman's deathSheriff's deputy hospitalized after struck by vehicle on Bolivar PeninsulaMotorcyclist dies in crash during police chase in HitchcockEmergency responders call in extra help for 'Jeep Weekend' on Bolivar PeninsulaHigh wind downs power lines, sets famous boat adrift in GalvestonTwo men killed in Sunday shooting in La Marque identified CollectionsIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueCitizen of the Year 2022In Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1In Focus: Astros 2, Rangers 1In Focus: Astros 5, Rangers 2Pier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-offStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festival CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (81) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (41) Physician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston County (38) Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.