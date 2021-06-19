TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have their annual joint meeting from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Jamaica Beach Public Service Building at 16629 San Luis Pass Road. Refreshments and food will be served afterward. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. today in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henryaction today.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. today at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. For information, visit www.june teenthlegacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. today beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. For information, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. For information, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Texas City’s Juneteenth committee will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration beginning with a parade at 3 p.m. today starting at Stingaree Stadium and ending at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. The celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the park. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
Reedy AME Chapel will have its annual Emancipation March at 6 p.m. today. The march will begin at the Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. and will end at the church at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. The church also will show its virtual Celebration of Emancipation program all day on Juneteenth on its Facebook page, Galveston NOW, and Genealogy Quick Start. For information or the links to watch virtually, email Sharon Gillins at sbgillins@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Juneteenth Sesquicentennial Committee and the Galveston Park Board will celebrate Juneteenth with a fireworks display at 8:15 p.m. today at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, call Leon Phillips, 409-762-7777.
SUNDAY
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kevin D. Sanders with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. Sunday and June 27 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. June 27. The Revs. James Brown Sr., LaTaron Green and William Randall Jr. will be the speakers. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and enter code: 7065. Walk-ins also will be accepted. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bryan Museum will host an awards celebration for the winners of the Art of Equality: Art and Literacy Contest at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuse um.org/art-of-equality or call 409-497-4209.
The city of La Marque will have its third annual Juneteenth Food & Music Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on Laurel and First streets in downtown La Marque. The Mambo Jazz Kings will be the featured musical guests, as well as several others. For information, call Bryan-Keyth Wilson at 979-877-1040.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; Parents of new student can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Texas City Independent School District will host an in-person job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Texas City High School at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing protocols will be in place; masks aren’t required but are encouraged. To view job openings, visit www.tcisd.org/jobs.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
