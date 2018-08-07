HAPPY BIRTHDAY Treka Young-Mitchell, Evelyn Wyche Wiggins, Fanitra Elliott, Joseph Robinson, Valarie Valentine, Eric Scales, Armando Martinez, Marissa Martinez, Savanna Rayne Clark, Missy Quintero, Sophia Rogers, Sandra Fuentes and Kenneth Holman.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Arien Joyce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.