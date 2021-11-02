TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
Galveston College will present a virtual lecture “19-Year-Old DNA and New Technology: The Jennifer Schuett Case” by Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To access, visit zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 894-4873-8570 with the password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District will host a community meeting for long-range facility planning and program needs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org/news.
College of the Mainland will present “Monstermusik 2021” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room F117 of the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
UPCOMING
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition Thursday through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Lt. Col. Rob Hefner will speak about reslience. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “A Divine Kerfuffle” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Thursday through Nov. 21 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/theatre.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Jonathon Dunne will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its bulb plant sale from noon Friday through noon Saturday virtually. Online browsing begins Friday. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Insects and S’More” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Texas Master Naturalist Emmeline Dodd. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Bay Area Chorus and Habitat for Humanity will have its Bay Area 30th anniversary Habitat for Humanity benefit dinner and “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For tickets, visit bahfh.org/gala. For information, visit bayareachorus.org.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Bay Area Chorus will present its “Morning Has Broken” Veterans Day concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road in Houston. The concert will feature the Clear Springs High School Treble Choir. For tickets, visit bayareachorus.org.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 20th annual awards dinner and fundraiser Nov. 11 at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets and information, visit clearcreekeducationfoundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its second annual ‘Tis the Season Craft Fair & Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Jerry Banner, 409-599-3043.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Randy Lemmon, from the 740 KTRH Radio GardenLine Program, also will be available to answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual Christmas holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit saltgrasspotters.com, or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The Galveston Island Ujamaa Festival & Marketplace will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and older; 12 and younger will be admitted for free. No personal coolers allowed. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
The Grand Galvez will have its annual Holiday Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For more information, visit hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
