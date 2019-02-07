Tickets for the Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s annual Red and White Luncheon “An Afternoon in Paris” are available through Thursday. Tickets are $35 and a table of 10 is $340. For information, call Charina Allen-Beasley at 409-457-9907.
The Galveston Nature Tourism Council will offer its free Plover Walk event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Master Naturalist Sally Pachulski will lead the walk. Attendees must sign up at galvestonnaturetourism.org for directions. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-762-8187.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Lunch will be provided for $4 per person. Call Judy Dolfi, 409-789-6879.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Mario’s Seawall Italian Seawall Restaurant at 628 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Cheryl Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston Lions Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Nick’s Kitchen & Beach Bar at 3802 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Jessie Ann Bradshaw at 409-766-0350.
The Rotary Club of League City will meet at noon Thursday at Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Visiting Rotarians are welcome. Contact Amy Killgore, amy.killgore@gmail.com or 832-647-3349.
The Galveston Art League will have its 2019 Winter Juried Show exhibits on display from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 24 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galveston artleague.com.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Parkinson’s Source will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Chuck Boyd will speak on veterans affairs. For information, call 409-539-8398.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine in the Bryan Gardens event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The event will feature a cash bar and complimentary light bites. For information, visit www.thebryan museum.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a dinner (menu TBA) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The city of Galveston is offering an open adult volleyball league from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Sheila Brown at 409-797-3715.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
The city of League City will have a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, email communications@leaguecitytx.gov.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway in League City. The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues. Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd. in Galveston. Any woman living with heart disease is welcome. For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bayside Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Don Raffa’s Mexican Restaurant at 523 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 281-433-2323.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.